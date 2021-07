KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Julio 2021

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The village of Ruidoso called in the High Water Mark, an environmental consulting agency, to assess the damage on the river beds and bridges following the rains and flooding of the past month. The last big flood took place on July 6 and resulted in a build-up of debris in the waterway.

Phoebe Suina, the owner of High Water Mark LLC, had been called in to access what needs to be fixed and how and the damages, she says, range a great distance. “The damages that we are seeing as a result of the heavy monsoonal precipitation events in July is all the way from the boundary where the village of Ruidoso meets the Mescalero reservation,” Suina said.