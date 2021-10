KRQE En Español: Martes 26 de Octubre 2021

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Public School district is facing a lawsuit for allegedly not protecting a then 13-year-old female student from her coach, who is accused of assaulting and threatening her. The lawsuit claims that in 2016, coach Danny Charley sexually abused the sole female teammate on Eagle Ridge Middle School's football team.

"The allegations are just a parent's worst nightmare. I mean he began to groom her using his cell phone, got her personal cell phone number. Because of his access to public school records, knew where she lived knew where her parents, where her grandparents lived, threatened to kill her if she told anyone," said Shannon Kennedy, the attorney representing the victim and her family.