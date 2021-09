KRQE En Español: Martes 21 de Septiembre 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers who use a busy Albuquerque interchange probably think road crews missed a big spot. The New Mexico Department of Transportation recently repaved the interchange but left huge cracks and potholes just feet from the fresh pavement. NMDOT said there's a good reason why.

"In order to do that intersection, we'd have to tear out that entire intersection and repour the concrete. So, it is a huge job. It will have to be contracted out. So we did leave that part out, but we did go in and get all of those exits," NMDOT Spokesperson Kimberly Gallegos stated.