KRQE En Español: Martes 20 de Julio 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Cibola high basketball coach and Lobo assistant Brian O'Neill has died. O'Neill's brother Joe told KRQE Sports Tuesday morning that Brian died after an 18 month battle against cancer.

O'Neill was a fixture in the local basketball community. He played at Cibola high school and would later become the head coach from 1992 to 1998.