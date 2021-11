KRQE En Español: Martes 2 de Noviembre 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rachanda Myers was killed 13 months ago while sitting at a median off the Pan American freeway when a car ran her over. Her mother has since been fighting for someone to pay for the crime. On Monday Juan Jose Murillo was indicted for her death. On September 15, 2020, Murillo was exiting the freeway when he told authorities his brakes locked up causing his car to slide hitting Rachanda Myers and killing her. Now just over a year later he is faced with a charge of homicide by vehicle.

"It's been a year and I'm just happy something is finally happening for at least him to get in trouble for something. She doesn't deserve to die like that and him get away with it. I'm happy that something is finally happening,” Rachanda Myers’ brother, Joshua Myers said.