KRQE En Español: Martes 18 de Enero 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes coaching staff for the 2022 season is set. The Colorado Rockies Triple-A affiliate announced who will be calling the shots for the upcoming season, led by returning manager, Warren Schaeffer.

This season will mark Schaeffer's tenth with the Rockies organization, serving in multiple roles. 2022 will be Schaeffer's second with the Isotopes after finishing 58-72 in 2021. With more of a somewhat normal offseason, Schaeffer is envisioning bigger things for the 'Topes in 2022, and is looking forward to getting back to baseball. "Another good year of great fans and a great town," said Schaeffer. "Just the ballpark is so awesome, we can't wait to get back at it. The offseason gets long and we all want baseball again."