KRQE En Español: Lunes 5 de Julio 2021

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – It's a male-dominated hobby but now a group of women from all across the country is in Moriarty to learn how to glide. A group of gliders is getting ready to do something phenomenal and it's not just going airborne, it's women going airborne. The Women's Soaring Club is hosting a lecture event this week, trying to teach women how to cross-country glide great distances.

“Of all the pilots in the world and of the U.S. only six percent are females and of the glider pilots and I’m a relatively new glider pilot myself, the percentage is lower," said CarolAnn Garratt, an instructor with Woman's Cross Country Soaring Camp.