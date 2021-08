KRQE En Español: Lunes 23 de Agosto 2021

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There's been a lot of talk about people getting COVID booster shots. But who is eligible now? When will everyone be eligible and how will it work in New Mexico? The state health department said plans are still being finalized on how it will administer COVID boosters if it gets approved for all Americans.

"We're expecting instruction on a federal level first and foremost as to when to begin giving out booster shots," said David Morgan, Spokesperson with the New Mexico Department of Health. "We're then able to be able in turn to make our own plans and make sure those plans intersect well with one another, that they're a good fit for one another and that everybody gets the vaccine that they need when they need it."