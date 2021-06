KRQE En Español: Lunes 21 de Junio 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is set to fully reopen in a little more than a week after nearly hitting the governor's 60% vaccination goal. So, how long will those mass vaccination sites stick around? While the state still wants unvaccinated folks to get shots, the mass vaccination sites could soon be a thing of the past.

"I would say really this month is the end of it. It just doesn't make sense with the smaller numbers that we're seeing," said Dan Burke, Infectious Diseases Bureau Chief with New Mexico Department of health. He said mass vaccination sites at places like Expo New Mexico could be gone by the end of the month.