KRQE En Español: Lunes 2 de Agosto 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a deadly couple of weeks in the diversion channels, Albuquerque City Council President Cynthia Borrego is looking for ways to improve safety. She's introducing a resolution to encourage the Albuquerque Ditch and Water Safety Task Force to conduct a study to find safety improvements to the water system.

"We've had a lot of issues with people being in the arroyos and unfortunately it has become a public safety issue because there has been a couple of deaths as a result of the water that's carried by those arroyos," said Council President Borrego. The study would result in recommendations going to city council which could include suggestions like more fencing or an alarm warning system.