KRQE En Español: Lunes 19 de Julio 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Weeds, trash and tent city -- a bike trail between popular tourists spots like Old Town, Sawmill and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has seen better days. Residents say they want a change. Josh Shainin says he's used the past year working from home to explore his neighborhood on foot.

"I just tried to experiment, walking from my house to 12th Street and then from there to Old Town and that's when I took the bike path," said Shainin, who lives nearby. "I think it could be a beautiful bike path if they cleaned it up."