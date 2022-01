KRQE En Español: Lunes 17 de Enero 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are working to prevent another tragedy like the one at Washington Middle School on August 13, 2021. Juan Saucedo Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Bennie Hargrove with a gun he brought from home.

Under a proposed bill, adults including parents will bear more responsibility in keeping guns out of the wrong hands. The Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety bill will hold parents like Juan Saucedo Sr. responsible for their child using a gun if the parent didn't secure it.