KRQE En Español: Lunes 16 de Noviembre 2021

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The controversial Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy -- which forced migrants to wait south of the border in Mexico during their immigration proceedings -- could begin again "within the coming weeks," according to a federal court brief filed this week by Justice Department officials.

The four-page document filed Monday in Amarillo, Texas, said that the government of Mexico is close to accepting migrants who are sent back from the United States under the program, formally called Migrant Protection Protocols or MPP.