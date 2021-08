KRQE En Español: Lunes 16 de Agosto 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico is a state that does not have a law to hold gun owners responsible when a minor gets a hold of one of their firearms. More than half of all states have a Child Access Prevention law to hold gun owners accountable if their firearms are stored unsafely, but New Mexico is not one of them. State lawmakers have tried to pass a so-called 'gun storage' law at least four times in the past six years.

A law like this could bring criminal charges against a gun owner for failing to store their firearms in a safe manner. It's an idea fresh on people's minds again in the wake of the deadly shooting at Washington Middle School last week.