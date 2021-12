KRQE En Español: Lunes 13 de Diciembre 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The battle continues over New Mexico's redistricting maps. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the new map proposed by Senate President Pro Tem, Mimi Stewart, 7-2 on Sunday. The decision caused Native American leaders to walk out.

The new map was made in collaboration with Republican lawmakers to make sure incumbents wouldn't run against one another. “In the Senate, we try very hard to collaborate and work as an entire body, not just one party,” Stewart said.