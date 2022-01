KRQE En Español: Lunes 10 de Enero 2022

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A damaged Georgia O’Keeffe painting is back on display after conservators spent 1,250 hours and $145,000 restoring it. Dale Kronkright, head of conservation at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, called the job the most massive restoration project he has ever worked on.

The results will be on display at the museum through Oct. 10. The painting will then travel to the San Diego Museum of Art in 2023. The late American modernist artist painted the piece, titled “Spring,” in 1948. It was last seen by the public in 2019, the Albuquerque Journal reported.