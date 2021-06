KRQE En Español: Jueves 17 de Junio 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fourteen houses are going up for sale because of the Neighborhood Stabilization Program brought on by The New Mexico Mortgage Housing Authority. The main purpose: Help low-income New Mexicans be able to purchase a first-time home at an affordable price.

MFA has been serving New Mexico since 1975 with one goal in mind, "We provide innovative products, education and services to strengthen families and communities." One of their goals was the neighborhood stabilization program. Due to the housing crash of 2008, the authority has been trying to fix up properties that had been foreclosed upon or may have been run down. The idea was to make the homes more affordable for those who fall under the low to moderate-income category and are looking to purchase their first home.