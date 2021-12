KRQE En Español: Jueves 9 de Diciembre 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is in the final stages of buying a huge plot of land on the west side, to curb the rush of development around the Petroglyphs. In the past decade, hundreds of homes have gone up in the area. The recent purchase will stop any future development on sixty acres bordering the Petroglyph National monument.

It's been a concern for years, homeowners in far Northwest Albuquerque worrying developments are taking over. A city map showing development over the years gives us a good idea of how many subdivisions have been built in the area near Paseo and Unser, over the past two decades.