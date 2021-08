KRQE En Español: Jueves 5 de Agosto 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The city is cutting a busy stretch of Central Avenue down to two lanes in each direction to cut down on dangerous driving. It's the latest so-called "road diet" as the city tries to tame driving problems without increasing traffic enforcement. A mile-long stretch of east Central has lost a lane in each direction. The same changes could be coming to an even busier part of Central in the near future.

"Now everybody drives down I-40 and most of the Central traffic on Tramway and Juan Tabo is local and half the number of cars are using that section of Central as they did before the interstate was built," said Johnny Chandler, with the City of Albuquerque's Dept. of Municipal Development. "We have half the traffic we used to have. We don't need three lanes anymore."