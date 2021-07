KRQE En Español: Jueves 29 de Julio 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico lawmaker is questioning the oversight of how some legislative appropriations are spent. This comes amid allegations Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton funneled state funds to her nonprofits or other personal interests, detailed in the search warrant affidavit filed by the state Attorney General.

State Sen. Jacob Candelaria is questioning a $170,000 appropriation he says was made to Williams Stapleton's Charlie Morrisey Program at the University of New Mexico this year. He said he now wants to know why it appears there wasn't more oversight of how that money was spent. "The annual reports that should have been submitted by UNM to the Higher Education Department detailing how this state money was spent or not spent- that's just missing," the Democratic senator and Senate Finance Committee member said.