KRQE En Español: Jueves 22 de Julio 2021

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen's oldest elementary school could be closing amid a decline in enrollment. District officials say the building has also fallen into "terrible disrepair," but the discussion is getting mixed reactions. "It's a part of Belen. I mean, everybody- all the locals know the school," Floressence Floral Boutique Owner Daniel Jaramillo said about nearby H.T. Jaramillo Elementary School.

The big question on the table for Belen's Board of Education is whether it will vote to close the campus as the number of elementary students enrolled district-wide has reportedly been dropping for a decade.