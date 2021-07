KRQE En Español: Jueves 15 de Julio 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is offering an incentive for students to get vaccinated. Much like the state, the university is now offering money to Lobos who can prove they're fully vaccinated. Students can upload their COVID vaccine records to receive $100.

One student said he submitted his application as soon as he could. "For a student, $100 is not a joke. It can be two weeks in grocery shopping," a second-semester engineering student said.