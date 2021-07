KRQE En Español: Jueves 1 de Julio 2021

Deputies were trying to arrest Benavidez on June 16 on warrants from probation violations from previous convictions. Sheriff's deputies were given a tip that Benavidez was at the sonic on Isleta Blvd. near Blake Southeast.

Benavidez was in the passenger side of the vehicle at the time and one of the passengers and his mother, Carmen Benavidez, was with him at the time but had exited to the vehicle to speak with deputies. When authorities tried to arrest Benavidez, he would not comply with their instructions and took off through the patio of the Sonic.