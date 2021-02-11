Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Breaking News Email Alerts
Sunport murder suspect, Sean Lannon, has admitted to killing 15 people in New Mexico
Most New Mexicans now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Sunport murder suspect, Sean Lannon, has admitted to killing 15 people in New Mexico
Democrats rally behind recreational pot bill in New Mexico
Roundhouse Roundup: Cannabis, Budget
Two Albuquerque kids star in new film on Netflix
Video
New Mexico health officials reassess criteria for Red to Turquoise map
Video
Homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting in NE Albuquerque
Stimulus checks: Why are you getting ‘Payment Status Not Available’?
Warmer weather heading into the weekend
Video
Don't Miss
Local groups, Tony Hawk helping raise money to build skate park on Navajo Nation
Video
Politics, Economics, and Death: The politicization of COVID-19
Video
What’s happening around New Mexico Mar 19 – Mar 25
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Storm leads to snowfall in parts of New Mexico
Video
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
