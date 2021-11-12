What’s happening around New Mexico November 12 – November 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Nov. 12 – Nov. 18 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Oct. 22 – Nov. 13 – Ofrendas Comunitarias: Muertos y Marigolds – The exhibit brings together over a dozen artists, community members, local organizations, and schools to remember our dead and share in mourning and celebration of our community and loved ones through the creation of altars, a central part of the celebration of Day of the Dead. The exhibit runs from Friday, Oct. 8 – to Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Museum and altars are open Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and are free and open to the public.

Nov. 12-13 – Yjastros By Design – Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company will present their new Fall season, Yjastros By Design on Friday, November 12 at 8 pm and Saturday, November 13 at 2 pm and 8 pm in the Journal Theatre at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. This season’s performances show the company’s resurgence from a challenging period that has deepened the members’ resolve to continue honing their flamenco expression in new ways. Yjastros By Design features intricate re-imaginings of choreographic masterpieces set on Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company by Artistic Director Joaquín Encinias, guest artist Lidón Patiño, and other choreographers. This season highlights tradition and innovation in the world of flamenco and features choreographies created by artists at the global forefront of the art form.

Nov. 13 – Indigenous Life Celebration – The event will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a day of interactive workshops promoting leadership development, Native American language and culture, and learning about topics most important to Native youth. The celebration begins at 8 a.m. and will also include door prizes, community resource booths, a marketplace for vendors, and lunch.

Nov. 13 – Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring their household hazardous waste on this drop-off day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Examples of household hazardous waste include those items that can burn easily (flammable), corrode or irritate the skin (corrosive), or poison humans and animals (toxic).

Nov. 13 – Book Drive & Wrapping – Bring a new or previously loved book in and/or join us for some holiday wrapping fun. FEFABQ is hosting a book drive in partnership with Rio Grande Food Project and Libros for Kids to provide holiday reading gifts in conjunction with a food box giveaway.

Nov. 13 – Los Ranchos Art Market Season Finale – With the weather cooling down it is time for the season to come to a close. This means that the 13th of November is the last weekly market for the year. Brave the chilly morning and come down for a last early Saturday morning kick-off to your weekend.

Nov. 13 – OffCenter’s 20th Birthday Party – Celebrate OffCenter’s 20th Birthday with art, food, and the community. The birthday party is Saturday, November 13th from 3 to 6 p.m. If you would like to enter the building they do require masks and vaccine records. Or you can visit outside with all our festivities.

Nov. 13 – Winter Celebration – They’ll have a special ReStore sale, volunteering sign-ups, Habitat partners meet and greet, the latest info on their home builds and repairs, food trucks, raffles, and more.

Nov. 13-14 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Nov. 13 – Dec. 22 – Stories and Music in the Sky – Join the Balloon Museum for Stories in the Sky and Music in the Sky, a presentation of award-winning early childhood education programming featuring stories, music, movement, and art. Each session will be followed by craft activities based on the weekly theme. There is no charge to attend the Stories in the Sky and Music in the Sky programs.

Around New Mexico

Events

Nov. 13 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 13 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 13 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Nov. 13 – November ArtWalk – The 7th ArtWalk Santa Fe, features 35+ artists, food from the CHOMP food hall, and live music with Billy and Bella. Shop for your holiday gifts and support the local emerging art scene.

Nov. 14, 21, 28 – Shiprock Community Vaccination Event – Northern Navajo Medical Center will provide both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at Shiprock High School each Sunday in November from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dates include November 7, 2021, November 14, 2021, November 21, 2021 and November 28, 2021.

Children, ages 3 or 4 years old, can receive flu shots.

Children, ages 5-17 years old, can receive flu shots and first or second COVID -19 vaccinations

Adults, age 18 years and over, can receive flu shots and first or second COVID-19 vaccinations.

Booster shots are now approved for all of the three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson: Individuals who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago may get a booster shot with any of the three vaccines. Individuals who received their second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine six or more months ago may get a booster shot with any of the three vaccines IF they are: age 65 years and over, or age 18 years and over and have a health condition that puts them at risk of COVID infection age 18 years and over and have a job that puts them at increased risk such as health care workers, first responders, or have frequent contact with the public.



Nov. 14 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Nov. 15 – 16 – Annual Four Corners Air Quality Group Meeting – The Four Corners Air Quality Group is hosting its annual meeting on Nov. 15 and 16 using a virtual online format. The meeting will be held each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer updates on climate and air quality issues affecting the region. Members of the public are invited and encouraged to participate. The agenda for the meeting and information on how to participate is available online. The first day will focus on climate actions, and the second day will focus on various air quality topics including criteria pollutants, monitoring data trends, and regional haze plans.

Nov. 16 – Carlsbad Fall Job Fair – Carlsbad Dept. of Development, Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, New Mexico Workforce Connection is hosting a Fall 2021 Job Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pecos Village River Conference Center 711 Muscatel Carlsbad, NM. Employers from all industries and surrounding communities are registered for this event. The event is free of charge to job seekers and employers. Employers are invited to register, tables & chairs will be provided. Call 575.887.6562 or 575.887.6516 for more information or visit www.developcarlsbad.org.

Nov. 18 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington’s Downtown Maker’s Market is held every Thursday evening, June through October. Located downtown, the Maker’s Market features local makers and growers, selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, handmade leather goods, art, repurposed items, and much more. Vendors are local.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Water Utility Authority Offers Free “Ask an Expert” Consultations to Citizens – The Water Utility Authority is now offering free personalized consultations, via email, on topics related to sustainable and desert-friendly landscaping. For more information, e-mail: AskAnExpert@abcwua.org

🔶 Animal Welfare Department In Need of Blanket and Towel Donations – The Animal Welfare Department is in urgent need of blankets and towels to help keep shelter pets warm as the temperature drops. If you have spare towels and blankets you don’t need, please consider donating them and helping shelter critters.

🔶 Fall Green Waste Collection Runs November 29 Through December 10 – The Solid Waste Department kicks off its Fall Green Waste collection on Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 10. Solid Waste customers should have their Green Waste at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of their regular trash collection day. All Green Waste must be placed 5 ft. from automated trash and recycling containers as well as any large items scheduled for pick-up. Solid Waste customers must place their Green Waste (leaves, grass, and brush) in trash bags. Each trash bag should not weigh more than 40 pounds. Customers that have branches must cut them to four-foot lengths and bundle them securely. The following items will not be picked up: dirt, construction debris, gravel, construction material, or tree stumps.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Christmas Tree Permit Sales begin – Christmas tree cutting permits for the Magdalena, Mountainair and Mt. Taylor Ranger Districts will go on sale at district offices on Mon., Nov. 8 through Thurs., Dec 30. Each permit is good for one Christmas tree, two trees per household may be purchased. The cost is $10 for up to a 10-foot tree, $12 for up to a 12-foot tree and $15 for up to a 15-foot tree. The maximum height allowed is 15 feet. The cutting period for permits will be from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.