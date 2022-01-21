What’s happening around New Mexico January 21 – January 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Jan. 21 – Jan. 27 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Jan. 8 – Feb. 12 – Family Art Workshops – Stop by the Albuquerque Museum School during your visit to make an art project. All ages will enjoy family art projects. Work on a new project each week. Try your hand working with a variety of art mediums — all materials supplied.

Jan. 22 – Sea Turtle Awareness Day – Visit the ABQ BioPark Aquarium to learn all about sea turtles. You’ll find out about their unique biology, the threats facing them, and how you can help protect them. This fun-filled day of activities, art, and films will include hands-on stations throughout the Aquarium. Discover fun facts and make a children’s sea turtle craft. The event kicks off at 10 a.m.

Jan. 22 – Community Block Parties – Block parties are open to the community and will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with setup taking place at 11 a.m. Saturday. The goal of the Community Block Parties is to connect the community to resources and services tailored to the needs of the neighborhood. This week’s event will be a vaccination event at Thomas Bell Community Center from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 22 – Intimate Indigenous Experience – Stop by for a special series of dining events that will fund scholarships for Pueblo members who want to advance their careers through continued education. Each Intimate Indigenous Experience will offer guests a memorable, one-of-a-kind contemporary Indigenous dinner featuring the Indian Pueblo Kitchen staff’s creative, Native American culinary artistry and celebrated Pueblo hospitality. For tickets, tables, or sponsorships call 505-724-3509.

Jan. 22 – Facing the Rising Sun: The Journey of African American Homesteaders in New Mexico – The first stop for the mobile exhibit will be the Albuquerque Museum where it will be on view to the public from Jan. 22 to July 10, 2022. The exhibit examines the history of African American homesteading in our nation and state. It highlights the history of several families homesteading in three significant areas in New Mexico – Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Vado. Family histories included in the exhibit are those of Boyer & Fuller; Collins; Holsome; Lewis-Outley-Ballou; Pettes; and Williams.

Jan. 23 – Zendo Local Artisan Pop Up – This Sunday, Zendo is starting off their monthly pop-ups. They will have a food truck and a number of other local vendors at their Second St. location from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Around New Mexico

Events

Jan. 21 – Feb. 26 – Glimpses of the Past print exhibition – Glimpses of the Past: Historic New Mexico Prints 1880-1950 has reopened in the Dean Porter Gallery of The Lunder Research Center. The free exhibition presents more than 50 works in graphic media focusing on northern New Mexico, most never before seen by the public. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Jan. 22 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 22 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmers’ Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jan. 22 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 23 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Jan. 18-21 – Christmas Tree Collection – The Los Alamos County Environmental Services Division will collect Christmas trees the week of Jan. 18 – 21. Environmental Services’ staff remind Los Alamos residents to set trees on the curb on their regularly scheduled trash collection day during one of the Christmas tree collection weeks. All lights and ornaments must be removed prior to collection. No artificial trees will be accepted. The collected trees will be processed into mulch and compost. If residents miss the dates, they can take their tree to the Eco Station or Overlook Collection for free or call the Eco Station at 505-662-8163 for a special brush collection for $25.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 General Obligation (G.O.) Bond Money, How Do You Want It Spent – How do you want your General Obligation (GO) bond money spent? A new library? Road repairs? Updates to storm sewers? Enhancements to community and senior centers? Resources for public safety? Take a short survey and let the city council know how you want the bond money spent for your community. For more information, visit cabq.gov/munic…/programs/2021-g-o-bond-program.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office to Limit In-Person Services – Due to growing COVID-19 concerns, beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, the county clerk’s office will suspend all in-person services and transactions, not made by appointment, for the next two weeks. Additional updates will be issued dependent upon information that presents itself during the next two weeks. At this time, the county clerk’s office doors will remain locked, and staff will process drop-box items and be available to assist customers, by appointment.

🔶 Lake Maloya and Lake Alice at Sugarite Canyon State Park are closed – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department State Parks Division announce that Lake Maloya and Lake Alice at Sugarite Canyon State Park near Raton are temporarily closed due to recent weather conditions and ice forming on the lakes. Officials have deemed the lakes unsafe at this time. Park staff will continue monitoring ice conditions and will advise when the lakes are safe for winter activities. The Lake Alice Campground is open on a first-come, first-served basis, and all the park trails remain open.