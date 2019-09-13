What you need to know ahead of Pres. Trump’s rally in Rio Rancho

President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally in Rio Rancho at the Santa Ana Star Center on Monday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m. The cost to attend the rally is free, parking is $10 per vehicle.

Event Information

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the event begins at 7:00 p.m. To register for tickets, click here.

Parking lots open in the City Center area Monday at 6:00 a.m. The fee to park is $10 per vehicle.

Parking is limited at the Santa Ana Star Center. Once parking is full, vehicles will be turned away from the event area.

City officials advise there is no overnight parking in the City Center area. This includes campers and RVs.

There are no plans to close roads in Rio Rancho for the event. Visitors are asked to follow the direction of law enforcement when navigating through City Center.

Roads may be closed for presidential motorcade arrival and departure.

KEY: ADA (purple), No Parking (red), Peaceful Assembly (blue), Paid Parking (green), Vending (yellow)

Be Prepared

Access to shade, seating areas, food and water will be limited in the City Center area. Visitors are advised to bring food and water, dress appropriately, and prepare for the weather.

Portable restrooms will be available throughout the City Center area.

For a fee, food and drinks will be available for purchase inside the Santa Ana Star Center. No outside food or drinks will be allowed inside.

Attendees should not bring pets nor leave pets in vehicle. Service animals are allowed.

Drone use is prohibited in the City Center area on the day of the event. Guns, knives, or weapons of any kind are prohibited in and around the City Center area.

Alcohol is not permitted on the premises, including in parking lots.

According to the Republican Party of New Mexico’s Facebook page, chairs, umbrellas, selfie sticks, homemade signs, backpacks, large bags, balls, containers, illegal drugs, tablets, laptops, laser pointers, masks, megaphones or weapons will NOT be allowed inside.

What to Expect (Non-attendees):

For citizens not attending the event, please avoid the City Center area. Please anticipate heavy traffic and traffic delays on roadways going to City Center and in the hours leading up to the event. If you live in the areas surrounding City Center, please follow these detours:

Mariposa—access from US 550 to Unser Boulevard

Northern Meadows—Cherry Road via Meadows Boulevard to King Boulevard

North Hills—Broadmoor Boulevard to Northern Boulevard to Unser Boulevard

Vendor Registration

Registration is now open for food and non-food vendors. All vendors must register and pay through the Active Net online registration site. The food and non-food vendor registration fee is $525.00. The price includes approximately a 30′ x 15′ raw space only. After you register, please be sure to save and print the receipt, or be prepared to show your receipt on your mobile device. The receipt will need to be shown at the gate entrance when you arrive. Registration opened on Thursday September 12, 2019. Vendors will set up starting Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. If you have any questions about vendor registration email parksandrec@rrnm.gov

City & County Closures

It is anticipated that the event could attract several thousand people to the City Center area. As such, all City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities, as well as Rio Rancho Public Schools, will be closed on September 16.

The Rio Rancho Police Department headquarters and the Rio Rancho Municipal Court will be closed on September 16, 2019. Law enforcement services outside of headquarters will remain in normal operation. If you have an emergency, please call 911. There will be no disruption to emergency services other than the closing of the headquarters building located at 500 Quantum Road.

Due to the President’s visit, Sandoval County offices will also be closed Monday. The Second Judicial District Court, including Children’s Court, Pretrial Services, and the Downtown Courthouse in Albuquerque will close 2:00 p.m. on Monday and will reopen at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ownership of the Santa Ana Star Center

The Santa Ana Star Center arena is owned by the City of Rio Rancho, not the Pueblo of Santa Ana. The Pueblo of Santa Ana does not own, operate, manage, or arrange bookings for the Santa Ana Star Center.

The Pueblo of Santa Ana purchased naming rights for the Arena, much like Minute Maid purchased rights for a ballpark in Houston, and Staples owns naming rights for an arena in Los Angeles.

The Pueblo of Santa Ana had no role in the rental of the Star Center by the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign.