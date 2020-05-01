Roswell officials plea to governor to reopen certain cities

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Elected officials in Roswell are pleading with the governor to let businesses reopen there.

The City of Roswell and Chavez County both passed resolutions recommending the state let essential and non-essential businesses get back to work. Four state lawmakers from the area delivered the resolutions to the governor’s office. While they praised the governor’s efforts to flatten the curve, they say the counties should not all be treated the same, and more decisions should be left up to local governments.

