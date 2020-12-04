Roswell drivers were faced with a terrifying commute Wednesday

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A terrifying scene in Roswell happened Wednesday night. A pickup slammed into several vehicles after doing burnouts in the middle of street and driving reckless against traffic.

“I didn’t even want to go because I couldn’t even see and then when I noticed that the truck was pushing the van all the way to the, it passed the intersection,” said Crystal Jackson, who witnessed the incident involving a Ford pickup.

Drivers in Roswell did not believe what they were seeing yesterday evening when a pickup rear-ended a van and started pushing it out of the way, burning rubber in the process, and leaving behind tons of smoke.

“I witnessed a van pushing his brakes really hard and the F-150 truck pushing him to the middle of the intersection on a red light, the van was pushing the brakes so hard that it was spinning, the tires were spinning out of control, and there was black smoke everywhere. You literally couldn’t see,” said Jackson.

Jackson was at the intersection of 2nd and Main and watched the Ford F-150 take off after moving the van out of the way, and she said her husband, who was not far up the road, also got rear-ended by the truck. The Roswell Police said they responded to three separate crashes that the Ford was responsible for.

“She smashed him so hard that the front clip, the front bumper, flew off and was stuck in the back of my husband’s truck,” Jackson said.

Multiple drivers News 13 spoke with tell how they were almost hit by the truck. Witnesses say the truck even drove into oncoming traffic and at a high rate of speed. It then struck a sedan head on near Brasher and Main. The pickup truck then burst into flames and the female driver of the truck died. The male driver of the sedan was flown to a Lubbock hospital in serious condition.

“It’s like I couldn’t believe we witnessed, my husband was probably the last one that got hit from [sic] her, and it’s just really scary because that could have been my husband,” said Jackson. New Mexico State Police did attempt to stop the pickup shortly before it crash and are handling the investigation.