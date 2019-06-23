Opening date for Penguin Chill exhibit announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An opening date for the anticipated Penguin Chill exhibit at the ABQ BioPark has finally been announced. Sunday, the BioPark announced that the exhibit will be opening to the public on July 23, 2019.

Mayor Tim Keller and ABQ BioPark Director Baird Fleming will be leading the unveiling with a ribbon cutting ceremony that day at 9:30 a.m.

“This unique exhibit will feature a variety of interactive learning opportunities and is an amazing addition to our spectacular BioPark,” said Mayor Keller in a press release.

The announcement comes a week after the public learned of the passing of James, one of the 32 penguins who recently arrived at the park. A necropsy was ordered for the penguin.

The remaining 31 penguins that now call the exhibit home are comprised of gentoo, macaroni and king penguins which the park say coexist in the wild. Staff say the birds have been introduced to their new habitat and are adapting well.

In order to acclimate the penguins to human visitors before the exhibit’s opening day, the zoo states it will be slowly introducing them to large groups of people which will include zoo staff and BioPark Society members.