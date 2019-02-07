New Mexico United soccer team unveils Meow Wolf home kits

New Mexico’s newest professional soccer team has revealed their home kits for the 2019 season. New Mexico United unveiled their Meow Wolf jerseys Thursday, Feb. 7, and also announced their partnership with the art collective.

“We are the only professional team in the world that is partnering with an art collective as a front of the jersey sponsor. Meow Wolf and New Mexico United are fiercely aligned when it comes to being agents of positive change for the state of New Mexico,” said Peter Trevisani, New Mexico United team owner and CEO in a news release.

The jerseys are Adidas-brand and feature the colorful Meow Wolf logo across the front. The official kits include black shorts and socks with yellow lines. The jerseys are available to preorder at the team’s official website for $85 for men and women’s sizes. Youth jerseys run $75.

New Mexico United plays their first match against the University of Denver at the UNM Soccer Complex on Feb. 18 at noon.

