New Mexico McDonald’s restaurants providing free breakfast to K-8th graders, teachers next Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- To celebrate a new school year, New Mexico McDonald’s restaurants will be offering free breakfast to kindergarten through eighth-graders as well as teachers with school IDs on September 4, 2019.

Students age 15 and under and teachers will be able to get an egg McMuffin, apple slices, and 1% white milk, orange juice, or apple juice. The offer will be valid Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at all McDonald’s restaurants across New Mexico.

Students eligible for free breakfast must be accompanied by a parent and teachers must present a school ID. Children must be present to redeem the offer.

No substitutions will be allowed and the offer is valid while supplies last.