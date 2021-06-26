In Case You Missed It: June 21 – 25 New Mexico News

News coverage you may have missed this week.

New Mexico

FAA approves full commercial launch license for Virgin Galactic allowing customers in space

Study finds third of un-vaxxed New Mexicans don’t want doses

Bosque arson suspect held without bond for violating probation

Community

Navajo filmmaker aims to build up new generation of Indigenous storytellers

Crime

1 dead, another in custody following Santa Fe Police officer-involved shooting

1 dead following shooting involving Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputy

Jury finds Leland Hust not guilty of first-degree murder

Education

New Mexico school districts bracing for boost in kindergarteners

Entertainment

NBCUniversal New Mexico production studio to bring hundreds of jobs

Albuquerque City Councilors approve leases for Netflix expansion

Local Government

State board revokes former Torrance County Sheriff’s law enforcement certification

Workforce Solutions taking over another state program

