APP USERS: Watch Highlights from President Trump’s New Mexico campaign stop >>

The president began his speech Monday night, reacting to size of the crowd that showed up to the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. “We try to get the biggest arena we can get, and they’re never big enough, frankly,” President Trump said.

“Revenues from energy production provide up to 25% of your state’s budget, and going much higher in the very near future,” said President Trump, highlighting the energy surplus that New Mexico has seen since he took office.

During his speech, President Trump pointed out the effect NAFTA had on New Mexico and applauded its successor, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The president made a point to acknowledge the military budget and how money from that will go to help military bases and laboratories across New Mexico.

At the end of the night, President Trump focused on the 2020 election and said it was about one thing. “It’s about your family, it’s about your future, and it’s about the fate of your country,” the president said.