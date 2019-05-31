Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico United will face Cardiff City FC of the English Premier League in an exhibition match July 18. The friendly match will be held at the University of New Mexico Soccer Complex as part of the Welsh team's USA training tour.

In a released statement, New Mexico United owner Peter Trevisani said, "Our team will have the opportunity to make a strong statement to the world about who we are and about the community that propels us."

The public will be able to buy tickets to the event June 15 while season ticket holders can claim reserved seats from June 15 through June 30. Tickets will range in price from $25 to $45 and can be purchased at the team store at 3500 Central Avenue, Suite 2 in Albuquerque.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling an account executive at 505-209-7529. The UNM Soccer Complex seats 7,000.