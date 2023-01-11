ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials are expected to discuss a recent meeting Wednesday with the leader of the leading federal agency focused on capturing fugitives. U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis met with city leaders Wednesday and is slated to speak alongside local officials in a news conference this afternoon.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 2:30 p.m.

Davis is visiting ten cities across the U.S., including Albuquerque. According to Albuquerque Police, Director Davis, local, state and federal leaders were expected to discuss crime in New Mexico and ways to address the issues the state is facing during Wednesday’s meeting. Davis was appointed to the leadership position by President Joe Biden in September 2021.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.