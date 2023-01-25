ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret in the Land of Enchantment that the University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team is drawing big crowds again for the first time in years. But ahead of another home game Friday, the 18 and 3 Lobo men and their fans have also now found themselves back in the national sports writing spotlight.

In a piece published Wednesday, Sports Illustrated’s website SI.com says, “New Mexico Basketball Is Back Home and Better Than Ever.” Penned by journalist Kevin Sweeney, the article reminds readers, in part, of just how loud the Pit can get: well over 100 decibels.

The SI.com article also offers perspective on the unique generosity of some Lobo fans. Coach Richard Pitino describes seeing fans greet the team at the Sunport after a recent road win, and randomly receiving a gift of boxed wine from a fan during a recent home game versus San Jose State.

The article credits Coach Pitino alongside fans as “helping bring the program back from the bottom.” The Lobos haven’t made a post season run in the last eight seasons, with the last appearance coming in 2013-14 under then first-year head coach Craig Neal. That season, the Lobos lost to Stanford in the NCAA Tournament, 58 to 53.

The #25 ranked Lobos opened the 2022-23 season with the longest undefeated streak in the country. They face Air Force next at the Pit on Friday, January 27 at 8 p.m. SI.com’s full article is available to read online.