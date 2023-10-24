SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has had a 900 lb. celebrity roaming around the northern part of the state for nearly a year now. ‘Marty’ the Bull Moose has garnered lots of local attention and a massive online fanbase.

Locals post photos on their social media feeds of Marty the Moose wading in the river, and lately, hanging around near Española, despite a recent attempt from Game & Fish officers to relocate him back north. So, what brought Marty to New Mexico in the first place; a place not known for its moose population? And will he stick around?

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby host Darren Vaughan, Communications Director for the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish for an in-depth discussion on Marty the Moose.

Photo taken in September of ‘Marty’ the Moose in Santa Fe. Courtesy, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

Vaughan warns the public against feeding the moose or trying to get too close if someone does see him. The photo is not worth the risk, he says. Vaughan also said there is no need to call Game and Fish officers about the Moose’s whereabouts unless there is a public safety concern for people or the Moose.

