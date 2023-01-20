SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network.

Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for more than a decade. Obo is from Kenya and serves African-Caribbean fusion food at the restaurant’s Santa Fe location at Cerrillos and St. Michael’s Drive.

According to an episode preview posted on Facebook by the TV show’s production company, Obo will be featured cooking “extra special oxtail and a downhome stew” for Fieri. The episode is slated to air at 7 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Food Network.

Photos of the upcoming episode show Fieri sharing a fist bump with Chef Obo in the kitchen. Most recently, Obo received a James Beard Award nomination in 2022 for Best Chef in the American Southwest.