ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since being sworn in, Bernalillo County’s newly appointed District Attorney Sam Bregman is expected to address the public. The new DA is slated to discuss his role as Albuquerque’s top prosecutor during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 2 p.m.

A high-profile private attorney, Bregman was sworn in to the position Tuesday. He replaces Raul Torrez, who is now serving as New Mexico’s Attorney General. Bregman will serve as the Bernalillo County DA through the end of 2024, or the final two years remaining on Torrez’s term.

Over the last ten years, Bregman has represented clients in some of the most watched court cases in New Mexico. In 2016, Bregman served as a lead attorney in the trial of two APD officers charged with murder, which ended with a hung jury. He’s also represented several cases involving allegations of law enforcement misconduct, including a recent case in Las Cruces over the deadly police shooting of a 75-year old woman.

A former Albuquerque city councilor, Bregman also served as the New Mexico Democratic Party Chair from April 2013 through April 2015. Before that, Bregman served in other roles for the state political party.

This is a developing news story. This article will be updated.