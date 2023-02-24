SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Accused in the movie set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, ‘Rust’ film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is expected to face a judge for the first time this morning. Gutierrez-Reed is charged with involuntary manslaughter after the October 2021 shooting involving actor-producer Alec Baldwin.

KRQE News 13 will livestream Gutierrez-Reed’s “first appearance” court hearing on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 10:15 a.m.

Gutierrez-Reed is expected to make a first appearance in front of Santa Fe District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer Friday. The judge is likely to explain Gutierrez-Reed’s rights as a defendant and inform her of the offense she’s charged with. The judge may also set or review conditions of release in the short hearing that is only expected to last roughly 15 minutes at most.

As an armorer, Gutierrez-Reed was hired to track and address proper handling of weapons on the ‘Rust’ film set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. While other film armorers say it is a typical industry practice to prohibit live ammunition on movie sets, somehow, a live round was loaded into the prop gun on the ‘Rust’ set.

On October 21, 2021, actor-producer Alec Baldwin was handling the gun during an on-set rehearsal when the gun fired, hitting and killing Hutchins. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured.

In interviews with detectives, Gutierrez-Reed was told that multiple live rounds were found on the ‘Rust’ set. In response, Gutierrez-Reed told investigators, in part, “Yeah, that is news to me. Wow.”

Similar to Gutierrez-Reed, Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He waived his right to a first appearance in a filing Thursday. Baldwin also entered a not guilty plea in the case.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.