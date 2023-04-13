Livestream of day 3 of proceedings to begin around 8:30 a.m.

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are likely to call their final witnesses in the trial of a Hobbs teen accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster. Alexis Avila, 19, is facing one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, or alternatively, one count of attempted first-degree murder.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the Avila trial proceedings here on this page Thursday. Coverage is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m.

Thursday will mark the third day of proceedings in the 2022 case. Avila is accused of tossing a baby boy in a dumpster behind Hobbs’ Broadmoar Shopping Center on January 7, 2022. Three people who had been digging through the dumpster found the boy in the trash and called the police. The boy survived.

Over the last two days, prosecutors have called twelve witnesses in the case. Wednesday’s testimony included medical and police professionals.

More medical experts are expected to speak to jurors Thursday. Judge William Shoobridge ended Wednesday’s hearing by instructing Avila’s defense to be prepared to call witnesses to the stand by the afternoon.

The trial is expected to last through Friday. During Tuesday’s opening arguments, emphasized the strength of the evidence. Meanwhile, defense attorneys are expected to argue that prosecutors have mischarged the case.

Fifth Judicial District Judge William Shoobridge is overseeing the case in a Lovington, New Mexico courtroom. The prosecution team includes 5th Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce along with Alyssa Cervantes and Mark Probasco of the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

Avila’s defense team includes attorneys Ibukun Adepoju, Raymond Conley and Tashika Curlee.