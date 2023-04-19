ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On trial for murder, Luis Talamantes-Romero faces a second day of testimony Wednesday for his alleged role in the 2019 death of Jacque Vigil. Talamantes is accused of shooting and killing Vigil in the driveway of her northwest Albuquerque home.

KRQE News 13 will livestream day three of the trial’s proceedings on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 9 a.m.

Prosecutors have accused Talamantes of shooting and killing Vigil, 55, in the early morning hours of November 19, 2019. Vigil was in the driver’s seat of her car, backing out of her driveway when she was shot in the head. Vigil’s widower, Sam Vigil testified Tuesday that his wife was leaving the house for the gym.

Wednesday marks the third day of proceedings in the case. Prosecutors and the defense spent all of Monday selecting a jury. On Tuesday, both sides delivered opening statements while the state called two witnesses to the stand.

Sam Vigil testified Tuesday, with jurors hearing his 911 call after the shooting. Jurors also heard his account of seeing a brown Jeep fleeing from the shooting scene.

In the afternoon, jurors heard from Isaac Ramirez, the man who says he was with Talamantes when the shooting happened. Ramirez said he tried to stop Talamantes from attempting to rob Vigil.

Wednesday, prosecutors are expected to call more of Luis Talamantes’ friends to the witness stand, including Karla Aguirre. She’s expected to discuss statements Talamantes made about the homicide case.

John Duran and Greer Staley are leading the prosecution in the case for the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. Kathleen Rhinehart is representing Talamantes as a defense attorney.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.