ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is looking for help identifying a man after someone shot at the Top Golf building last Saturday. According to a CrimeStoppers bulletin, at least one person fired around 11 shots at the entertainment venue from outside after a “disturbance” inside the business.

The shooting unfolded after APD says a group of people caused the disturbance. When that group was asked to leave, APD says a red Dodge Charger backed up “directly to the glass entrance” of the business, burned out, then drove out of the business’ parking lot on Pan American Freeway toward the southeast.

After the Charger left the business, APD says the car stopped at the Pan American exit. A person inside the vehicle then fired around 11 gunshots out of the Charger, one of which hit the Top Golf building.

APD is looking to identify a man in relation to the incident. The man is described as a black male, bald with a beard, wearing eye glasses and a black Mickey Mouse shirt.

According to CrimeStoppers, it’s unclear what the man’s direct involvement is with the incident. CrimeStoppers says the man is believed to have been a passenger in the red Dodge Charger police are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 505-843-7867 (STOP). Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/531.