Luis Talamantes-Romero in an Albuquerque, New Mexico courtroom on April 19, 2023. | Image: KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police investigators are expected to continue testifying Thursday in Luis Talamantes-Romero’s trial for the 2019 killing of Jacqueline Vigil. Talamantes is accused of first degree murder among eight other charges.

KRQE News 13 will livestream day four of the trial’s proceedings on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 9 a.m.

Prosecutors have accused Talamantes of shooting and killing Vigil, 55, in the early morning hours of November 19, 2019. Vigil was in the driver’s seat of her car, backing out of her driveway when she was shot in the head.

Testimony opened on Tuesday with jurors hearing from Vigil’s widower Sam Vigil and Talamantes’ alleged accomplice Isaac Ramirez. On Wednesday, jurors heard about Talamantes relocation to San Antonio after Vigil’s murder, as well as testimony from several police officers and victims of burglaries Talamantes is alleged to have committed.

Detective Andrea Ortiz is expected to retake the stand Thursday. Ortiz lead the major crime scene investigation in 2019 and was responsible for collecting or directing the collection of much of the evidence collected at the homicide scene.

John Duran and Greer Staley are leading the prosecution in the case for the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. Kathleen Rhinehart is representing Talamantes as a defense attorney.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.