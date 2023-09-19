ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is offering grants to nonprofits in New Mexico to help complete energy efficiency projects. Nonprofits that are accepted for the ‘Reduce Your Use’ grants can be awarded up to $5,000.

According to PNM grants can be used for projects including; efficient lighting, updating heating/cooling systems, energy saving appliances, solar lighting, and other projects that reduce energy use. The grant application will remain open to all New Mexico nonprofits until all available funding has been awarded. To apply for the grant, click here.