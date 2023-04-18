ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening statements are expected to begin this morning in a murder trial tied to an Albuquerque woman who was shot to death in her driveway. Luis Talamantes-Romero is accused of shooting and killing Jaqueline Vigil in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood in November 2019.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the trial’s proceedings on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m.

Talamantes-Romero is facing nine charges including one count of first degree murder. The trial comes more than three years after Vigil was killed, and more than two years after Talamantes-Romero was charged in New Mexico district court.

Prosecutors have accused Talamantes-Romero of shooting and killing Jaqueline Vigil, 55, in the driveway of her westside home on November 19, 2019. Prosecutors believe Talamantes-Romero shot Vigil to death during an attempted robbery as she sat in the front seat of her car, getting ready to leave her house for the gym.

According to court documents, Vigil’s widower Sam Vigil heard a car horn shortly after the shooting. Vigil described going outside, seeing that his wife was not moving, and seeing a bullet hole through the window. A vehicle was parked behind Jacqueline Vigil’s car and quickly drove away from the scene after her husband emerged from the home.

The case became a political subject through 2020 and 2021. Then-President Donald Trump highlighted the case in a July 2020 news conference, announcing an increase in federal law enforcement in communities across the U.S., including Albuquerque. In 2021, Jacqueline Vigil’s widower Sam Vigil helped form a political action committee that advertised in the mayor’s race. Vigil also has an ongoing lawsuit against the City of Albuquerque, alleging the city’s “sanctuary policy” is to blame for his wife’s death.

How prosecutors built the case

Following Vigil’s killing in November 2019, it wasn’t until August 2020 that the public learned Talamantes-Romero was a suspect in the murder. Court documents filed in U.S. Federal Court revealed he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in January 2020, accused of illegally reentering the United States. Court documents indicate Talamantes-Romero was previously deported from the U.S. in 2006, 2008, and 2019.

Prosecutors believe Talamantes-Romero shot Vigil in the presence of another man, Isaac Ramirez-Soto. A week after the 2019 murder, federal investigators say Talamantes-Romero’s own sister handed over the Jeep that investigators believe was used as the getaway car. Federal court documents indicate that investigators found a bullet casing inside the Jeep matching one collected from Vigil’s murder scene.

Federal court documents also indicate that investigators have a phone call recording between Talamantes-Romero and an inmate at MDC from the day Vigil was murdered. The recording is said to contain Talamantes-Romero saying “what happened was not supposed to happen” in reference to the shooting.

After his 2020 ICE arrest, Talamantes-Romero remained in federal custody in San Antonio, Texas for nearly two years while the immigration case played out. In September, 2021, a federal judge agreed to sentence Talamantes-Romero for his federal case after the murder trial.

In November 2021, Talamantes-Romero was transferred back to the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) to face state charges. Since then, he’s been awaiting trial in Vigil’s murder.

Prosecutors with the office of New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez are trying the case in Albuquerque’s 2nd Judicial District Court. More than 20 people associated with the case and the investigation may testify for the state. The trial is expected to last through the rest of the week.