NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virginia Poe, 82, was hit by her neighbors flatbed trailer and killed on August 18. New Mexico State Police investigated the incident, which happened on the 1400 block of Roosevelt Rd. 5, just outside Portales.

NMSP say Poe was checking her mailbox just off the road. They say her 88-year-old neighbor was driving a pickup truck pulling an empty flatbed trailer. The neighbor stopped along the road to talk with Poe. After talking he pulled onto her property to make a U-turn. NMSP say as he was entering back on the road the trailer hit Poe. She was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there by the Office of the Medical Investigator. NMSP investigated the crash and they say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.