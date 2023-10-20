NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has launched its new nurse anesthesiology program. The Doctor of Nursing Practice in nurse anesthesiology is the newest advanced nursing degree offered by NMSU.

It will be a three-year program that trains baccalaureate-prepared registered nurses to be certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNA). The programs inaugural class started in August and includes 24 students. “CRNA’s provide 72% of all anesthetics in New Mexico. Yet until this year, New Mexico has not had a degree program to educate and train CRNA’s,” Director of the NMSU School of Nursing, Alexa Doig said in a release.

Students in the program will be required to complete a clinical rotation in rural or critical access hospital.