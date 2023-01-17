Sen. Greg Baca (R-Belen) has been a member of the New Mexico Legislature since 2017 | Image: KRQE News 13

Livestream following Gov. Lujan Grisham's State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are expected to respond to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Senate Republican Leader Greg Baca is slated to deliver the response shortly after the Governor finishes speaking.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the address on this page. Coverage is expected to begin roughly 15 minutes after the end of Governor Lujan Grisham’s address.

Representing Belen, Baca has been a New Mexico senator since 2017. Baca defeated well-known Senate Democrat Michael Sanchez in the 2016 general election.

